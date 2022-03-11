UBS Group AG Sells 5,302 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.28% of Encore Wire worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Encore Wire by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Encore Wire by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

WIRE opened at $124.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.18. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

