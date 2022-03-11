UBS Group AG Sells 82,494 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,494 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDJ. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,321,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 327,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 257,470 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 184,360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BDJ opened at $9.33 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

