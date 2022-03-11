UBS Group Cuts BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €60.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from €69.60 ($75.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($78.26) to €74.00 ($80.43) in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($81.52) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.66.

Shares of BNPQY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. 507,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,166. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

