UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $105.22

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.22 and traded as high as $106.00. UCB shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 192 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCBJF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on UCB in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UCB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

