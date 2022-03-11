UChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,499.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, UChain has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One UChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. UChain has a total market capitalization of $14,429.66 and approximately $2,499.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00034051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00105074 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UChain is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.