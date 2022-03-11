UEX (TSE:UEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.44. UEX shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 2,408,644 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$228.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
UEX Company Profile (TSE:UEX)
