UEX (TSE:UEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.44. UEX shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 2,408,644 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$228.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

UEX Company Profile (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

