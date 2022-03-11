UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $62.31 on Friday. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $469.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

