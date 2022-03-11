UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Up 2.9%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 2,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 25,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get UGE International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.60. The company has a market cap of C$44.33 million and a P/E ratio of -10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.