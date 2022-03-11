UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.09

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 4938211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

Get UiPath alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,061,859.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,105,106. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.