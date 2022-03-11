Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $522.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $512.00 to $522.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.87.

ULTA stock opened at $379.37 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,167,000 after purchasing an additional 39,856 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

