Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.87.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $379.37 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $202,400,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

