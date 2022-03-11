Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Reaches $0.0992 on Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and $878,078.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00234129 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

