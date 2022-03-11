Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.0580 on Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $75,604.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.40 or 0.06575712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,126.42 or 0.99745510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042137 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,252,624 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

