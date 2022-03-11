uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 410418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Get uniQure alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,111 shares of company stock worth $865,406. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $8,524,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in uniQure by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in uniQure by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.