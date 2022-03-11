United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $36.98. 1,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 579,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

In other news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.