United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Boosted by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 619.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.84. 15,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.