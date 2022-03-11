United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $272.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been given a $272.00 price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s previous close.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

UPS opened at $207.18 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $158.54 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.81. The company has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

