United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.42.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $328.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 27.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

