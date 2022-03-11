United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.10

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 1029382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Several research firms have commented on X. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $146,173,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

