Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Unity Software worth $43,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on U shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total transaction of $30,053,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 373,624 shares of company stock valued at $47,045,076 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE U opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.98.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

