Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Univar Solutions makes up about 1.9% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Univar Solutions worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

In related news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,914. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.