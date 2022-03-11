Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of Universal worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Universal by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Universal by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Universal by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal by 79.7% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.68. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

About Universal (Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.