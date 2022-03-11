Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Director Richard P. Urban Buys 5,000 Shares

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) Director Richard P. Urban bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ULH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. 40,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,700. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.00 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

