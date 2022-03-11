UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.76. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 24,334 shares traded.
A number of analysts have weighed in on TIGR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price target for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $521.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.45.
About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
