UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.76. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 24,334 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TIGR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $521.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,486,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 263,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 197,640 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 565,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 444,858 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

