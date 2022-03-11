UP Fintech (TIGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $581.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.45. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $29.93.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGR. Citigroup cut their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock.
About UP Fintech (Get Rating)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
