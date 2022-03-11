UP Fintech (TIGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $581.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.45. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGR. Citigroup cut their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in UP Fintech by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

