Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.
Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $12.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,278,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,935,602. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 0.01.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,667,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.