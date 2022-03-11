Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $12.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,278,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,935,602. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,667,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

