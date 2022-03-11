Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,007 shares.The stock last traded at $17.45 and had previously closed at $17.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 97.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

