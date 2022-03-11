Urus (URUS) Price Tops $6.00 on Major Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Urus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

