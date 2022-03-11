US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Now Covered by CL King

Stock analysts at CL King initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

US Foods stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in US Foods by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

