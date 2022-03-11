USD Partners (USDP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of USD Partners (NYSE: USDP) in the last few weeks:
- 3/10/2022 – USD Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – USD Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 3/2/2022 – USD Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – USD Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – USD Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
USDP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. USD Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $157.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USD Partners (USDP)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.