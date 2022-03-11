USD Partners (USDP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of USD Partners (NYSE: USDP) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2022 – USD Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – USD Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/2/2022 – USD Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – USD Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – USD Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

USDP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. USD Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $157.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in USD Partners by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 858,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in USD Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in USD Partners by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in USD Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. 11.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

