UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 4,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 414,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
USER has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97.
In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411.
About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
