Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) is HealthInvest Partners AB’s 8th Largest Position

HealthInvest Partners AB trimmed its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Medical Products comprises 5.6% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HealthInvest Partners AB owned about 1.10% of Utah Medical Products worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 64.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 105.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 221.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

UTMD stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.38. 89 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,458. The company has a market capitalization of $319.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.21. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

About Utah Medical Products (Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.