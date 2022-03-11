Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.19.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $179,169.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 and sold 44,704 shares worth $746,027. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

UTZ opened at $15.31 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

