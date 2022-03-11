Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $15.50. Utz Brands shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 1,579 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $101,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 and have sold 44,704 shares worth $746,027. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTZ. Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 418.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $9,534,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 64.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 152,128 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.