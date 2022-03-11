Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLEEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($35.87) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Valeo has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

