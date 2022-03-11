Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Up 3.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.69. Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the second quarter worth about $80,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

