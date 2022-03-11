Validity Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00008036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Validity has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and $237,424.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002505 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00342879 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,527,998 coins and its circulating supply is 4,526,901 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

