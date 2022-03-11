Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 38.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 378.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $228.95 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.