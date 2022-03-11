Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 38.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 378.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
