Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $244.34

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.34 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.88). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.95), with a volume of 29,939 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.52 million and a P/E ratio of 3.91.
About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.