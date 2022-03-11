Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $244.34

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.34 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.88). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.95), with a volume of 29,939 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.52 million and a P/E ratio of 3.91.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

