Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Trading 3.3% Higher

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.68 and last traded at $62.60. 505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $587.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of -0.12.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Value Line by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Value Line by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

