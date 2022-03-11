VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 130,606 shares.The stock last traded at $99.66 and had previously closed at $99.16.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

