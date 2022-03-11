VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.94 and last traded at $29.94. Approximately 1,216,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,272,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43.
