Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.87

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.87 and last traded at $43.87, with a volume of 1571407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

