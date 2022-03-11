Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Howard Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.7% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

VUG traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,890. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.82 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.11 and its 200-day moving average is $301.54.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

