Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Raised by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,891. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.