Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Howard Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after buying an additional 437,536 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.38. 1,666,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,047. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.10 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.15.

