Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.8% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.10 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

