Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.8% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.10 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.