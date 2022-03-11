Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Down 69.8% in February

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 510,700 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the February 13th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,891,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $50.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $14,726,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.