Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.7% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

VNQ traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,381,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,188. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

