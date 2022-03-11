Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Increased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $157.20 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.60 and a 200-day moving average of $175.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

